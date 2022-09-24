CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Shepherds in Mathura Die in Borewell While Trying to Rescue Lamb
1-MIN READ

Two Shepherds in Mathura Die in Borewell While Trying to Rescue Lamb

PTI

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 13:05 IST

Mathura, India

The two shepherds were declared dead. (Representational image from ANI Twitter)

According to Govardhan police station SHO Nitin Kasana, the duo had taken their herd for grazing when it fell into a borewell

Two shepherds died of suffocation while trying to rescue a lamb that fell into a borewell in Govardhan police station area here, police said on Saturday. The deceased are identified as Dharam Singh (22) and his uncle Sarman (55).

According to Govardhan police station SHO Nitin Kasana, the duo had taken their herd for grazing on Friday as usual. While returning, a lamb fell into the borewell and Singh got down to rescue it. As he did not return for long, Sarman too got down into the borewell, but he too did not return.

The fellow villagers then informed the police, who got the two men out after a two-hour operation, Kasana said. They were declared dead at the hospital, he added.

first published:September 24, 2022, 13:05 IST
last updated:September 24, 2022, 13:05 IST