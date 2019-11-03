Two Shopkeepers Shot At by Customer After Argument Over Exchanging Toy in Delhi
Asif Chaudhary (30) had purchased a toy from a shop in Seelampur, which he wanted to reutrn for some reason. Chaudhary came to the shop again around 7 pm to exchange, the police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two shopkeepers were shot at allegedly by a customer after a heated argument over exchanging a newly-purchased toy in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.
Asif Chaudhary (30) had purchased a toy from a shop in Seelampur, which he wanted to reutrn for some reason. Chaudhary came to the shop again around 7 pm to exchange, the police said.
An argument broke out between him and the shopkeepers over it, following which Chaudhary took out his licensed pistol and fired at them, an officer said.
The two shopkeepers, brothers Nadim and Shamim, were rushed to a nearby hospital and were said to be out of danger, the officer added.
A case has been registered and Chaudhary has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said, adding that the weapon had also been recovered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 9-Foot-Long Python Pays a Visit to Taj Mahal's Parking Lot, Causes Panic
- Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- Streaming Now: Catch Drive on Netflix, Go on a Joyride with Chhichhore on Hotstar
- Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create