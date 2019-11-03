Take the pledge to vote

Two Shopkeepers Shot At by Customer After Argument Over Exchanging Toy in Delhi

Asif Chaudhary (30) had purchased a toy from a shop in Seelampur, which he wanted to reutrn for some reason. Chaudhary came to the shop again around 7 pm to exchange, the police said.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Two shopkeepers were shot at allegedly by a customer after a heated argument over exchanging a newly-purchased toy in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Asif Chaudhary (30) had purchased a toy from a shop in Seelampur, which he wanted to reutrn for some reason. Chaudhary came to the shop again around 7 pm to exchange, the police said.

An argument broke out between him and the shopkeepers over it, following which Chaudhary took out his licensed pistol and fired at them, an officer said.

The two shopkeepers, brothers Nadim and Shamim, were rushed to a nearby hospital and were said to be out of danger, the officer added.

A case has been registered and Chaudhary has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said, adding that the weapon had also been recovered.

