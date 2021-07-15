Two Shot Dead In Bihar’s Begusarai Within 24 Hours

Panic spread in Begusarai district of Bihar after two people were shot dead within 24 hours in separate incidents. Both the incidents have been reported from two different police station limits in the district. One incident was reported from Navkothi village under the Navkothi police station. The second murder was committed near Teghra Gaushala under Teghara police station.

In the Navkothi incident, Shivnandan Sahani, 26, was sleeping on the terrace of his house on Wednesday night. Around 3am his neighbour Rampravesh Shahani reached the terrace with three others through another house and shot Shivnandan dead. The victim’s family members alleged that Rampravesh was in jail for illegal liquor trading. During that period Shivnandan used to take the wife of the accused to jail and helped her for other works. The accused Rampravesh became suspicious about the relationship between his wife and Shivnandan. He used to threaten the deceased regarding this.

After coming out of jail Rampravesh had fired at Shivnandan two months ago but he survived the attack. A police complaint was filed but no action was taken by the policemen, the family members alleged.

The police are now conducting raids to apprehend the suspects, as reported by the family. The body was taken into custody by the police and transferred to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem.

A second incident in Teghra

In Teghra Gaushala area one Vikas Kumar was sleeping in his house when he was shot dead from the window by four of his friends. Vikas Kumar had a dispute with his friends over Rs 200, according to family members. Vikas was threatened with death by his friends two weeks ago over this matter.

Vikas worked as a confectioner. He was planning to travel to Delhi with his father, but he was murdered. Based on the information, the Teghra police have detained three of his friends on murder charges and another one is missing. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

