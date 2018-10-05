GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured as Militants Open Fire in Srinagar

The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Militants on Friday shot dead two National Conference workers and injured another, by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla in the old city, two days ahead of polling for first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir, police said.

All three have been rushed to the hospital.

The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another, a police official said.

Details are awaited

