Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured as Militants Open Fire in Srinagar
The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another.
Srinagar: Militants on Friday shot dead two National Conference workers and injured another, by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla in the old city, two days ahead of polling for first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir, police said.
