Two Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi over 'Personal Enmity', Say Police
Several teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, the police said.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: Two men were shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on Friday in northeast Delhi, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Khurvesh (40) and Kanchi (28), both residents of Nand Nagari, they said. Khurvesh was named in 41 cases in the national capital and marked as a "bad character" in police records, police said, adding that they are checking whether cases are registered against Kanchi.
"Police received information at 12:12 pm on Friday regarding the incident near a signal at Nand Nagri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
The victims were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
The accused had fired seven to eight rounds at the victims, a senior police officer said. Thakur said it seems like a case of personal enmity.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and one of the accused has been identified. Several teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, they said.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
- Men In Black International Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Charm is the Only Bait
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s