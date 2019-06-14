Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi over 'Personal Enmity', Say Police

Several teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, the police said.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Two Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi over 'Personal Enmity', Say Police
Representational Image.
New Delhi: Two men were shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on Friday in northeast Delhi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Khurvesh (40) and Kanchi (28), both residents of Nand Nagari, they said. Khurvesh was named in 41 cases in the national capital and marked as a "bad character" in police records, police said, adding that they are checking whether cases are registered against Kanchi.

"Police received information at 12:12 pm on Friday regarding the incident near a signal at Nand Nagri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The victims were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The accused had fired seven to eight rounds at the victims, a senior police officer said. Thakur said it seems like a case of personal enmity.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and one of the accused has been identified. Several teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, they said.

