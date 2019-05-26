English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Two Siblings Held for Selling Meat to Victims in Madhya Pradesh
The police arrested siblings Rasheed Hakim and Sammi Hakim on Sunday for selling meat to the three people who were beaten up on May 22
Representative Image. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Seoni: Two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with an incident in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, in which five persons had assaulted three others for allegedly carrying beef, following which the attackers and the victims were held.
With this, the number of people arrested in the May 22 incident, a video of which went viral on the social media, stood at 10, an official said.
According to the police, a group of five "gaurakshaks" (cow vigilantes) allegedly beat up two men with sticks and forced one of the victims to thrash a woman accompanying them with chappals.
While the five self-styled cow vigilantes were held under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act, the three persons who got thrashed were arrested under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam.
"We arrested siblings Rasheed Hakim (24) and Sammi Hakim (20) on Sunday for selling meat to the three people who were beaten up on May 22. The brothers are residents of Kheri village," informed Dunda Seoni police station in-charge GS Uike.
The police had impounded 140 kg of red meat, suspected to be beef, which has been sent to the laboratory for analysis, the official said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
With this, the number of people arrested in the May 22 incident, a video of which went viral on the social media, stood at 10, an official said.
According to the police, a group of five "gaurakshaks" (cow vigilantes) allegedly beat up two men with sticks and forced one of the victims to thrash a woman accompanying them with chappals.
While the five self-styled cow vigilantes were held under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act, the three persons who got thrashed were arrested under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam.
"We arrested siblings Rasheed Hakim (24) and Sammi Hakim (20) on Sunday for selling meat to the three people who were beaten up on May 22. The brothers are residents of Kheri village," informed Dunda Seoni police station in-charge GS Uike.
The police had impounded 140 kg of red meat, suspected to be beef, which has been sent to the laboratory for analysis, the official said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Races Ahead of India's Most Wanted at the Box Office on Day 2
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Copa del Rey: Messi Goal Not Enough as Valencia Stun Barcelona to Win 1st Trophy Since 2008
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results