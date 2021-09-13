Two Sisters Gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, 3 Arrested

Two sisters returning from a women police station in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh were allegedly abducted by three men and gangraped late evening on Sunday. All three accused involved in the gangrape have been arrested by Police.

The two sisters have lodged a complaint against the three accused at the Saifai police station in Etawah district.

Officer-in-charge of Saifai police station Md Hamid Siddiqui said, “Our team was patrolling under a Railway over bridge, when we noticed three men on sighting the police vehicle started running. We nabbed the three in an inebriated condition.”

“We went to the half closed shop from where they had started running. On nearing the shop we heard two women crying,” the officer added.

A constable part of the patrolling team said, “On entering the shop we saw two women crying and they were in semi-naked condition. On learning their ordeal, we rushed them to Etawah district hospital for medical examinations.”

According to the OIC of Saifai police station, the girls were returning from Etawah women police station. One of the sisters had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband and after leaving the police station they were returning to Saifai when a man offered them lift. On the way he stopped at a hotel and called one of his accomplices, the officer added.

The two women alleged that the man who had given them lift and his accomplices forced them to drink alcohol. They warned the sisters of dire consequences if they tried to cry for help. They took the sisters to a shop and sexually assaulted them. The sisters were also brutally beaten up by the accused, according to one of the complainants.

Police have filed an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here