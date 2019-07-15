Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Sisters Held Captive for 2 Months, Raped Repeatedly in Rajasthan

The girl alleged that the accused, Naresh Gurjar, abducted her along with her elder sister on April 24, when they were going to market for some work.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Sisters Held Captive for 2 Months, Raped Repeatedly in Rajasthan
Representative image.
Loading...

Dholpur: Two sisters were allegedly abducted and raped multiple times by a man who held them hostage for over two months in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after the younger sister, who is a minor, managed to escape from captivity on July 10 and lodged an FIR on Saturday, they said. Police said the elder sister is still held captive and efforts are on to locate her.

The girl alleged in the FIR that the accused, Naresh Gurjar, abducted her along with her elder sister on April 24, when they were going to market for some work.

"She alleged that they were kept at an unidentified place and were raped. She said that she managed to escape on July 10," the SHO of Kanchanpur Police Station, Hari Singh, said.

Police said the FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act on the basis of a complaint of the girl, who is a minor.

"Her elder sister is with the accused and various teams are trying to locate her," the SHO said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram