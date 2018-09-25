English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Sisters Missing for 5 Days, Bodies Found in Delhi Drain
The bodies of the two girls, aged 19 and 22, were found on Monday evening in the Alipur drain of Rohini area in north Delhi.
New Delhi: Bodies of two sisters, who had been missing since September 19, have been recovered from a drain, police said on Tuesday.
"After their parents could not find them for two days, they lodged a missing complaint on September 21," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said, adding that they are residents of Seelampur area in Northeast Delhi.
"There weren't any visible injury marks on their bodies. The cause of death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes," the officer said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
