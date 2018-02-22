Two Sisters Seeking Justice for Father's Killing Breach Security to Reach Mamata

In a major security breach that set off alarms bells in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s entourage, two women reached very close to Banerjee on the dais and almost touched her feet when she was about to finish her speech at Hemtabad in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.Police sources said the two sisters had prior planning to approach the chief minister. While one of them jumped towards the stage to distract the security personnel, the other sister reached very close to Banerjee and touched her feet.A visibly angry Mamata jumped back and looked back at the senior police officers and promptly asked, “See the security lapses here?”Meanwhile, the sisters were caught hold of even before they could say anything and taken to a nearby police station for questioning. The chief minister later asked the officers to inquire about the two women to find out about their problem.Residents of Karandighi, Hameda and Rabeya Khatoon said they wanted to approach the chief minister to seek justice for the killing of their father Sk Mafijuddin, who, they claimed, had been murdered in 2015 over a land dispute. The elder of the two said she also wanted to make a prayer to the chief minister for a job.Sources said the two girls were sitting very close to the last barricade before the no-entry zone near the stage. They suddenly slipped through the barricade and entered the no-entry area. While one of them distracted the policemen, the other managed to reach very close to Mamata.The two sisters, Hameda and Rabeya Khatoon are residents of Karandighi. “Over the last few days they were planning to meet the chief minister. Today, they were desperate to meet her to get justice,” a district police officer said.