Two Soldiers Injured in Encounter With Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night, acting on a tip off about the presence of militants in Pandushan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Two Soldiers Injured in Encounter With Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Representative Image
Srinagar: Two Army personnel were injured in an encounter, which broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night, acting on a tip off about the presence of militants in Pandushan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches of the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. He said the exchange of fire was going on and so far there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

