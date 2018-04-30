GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Soldiers Injured in Encounter with Militants in Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of Pulwama district after receiving information about the presence of two to three militants in the area.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
(Representational | AP Photo)
Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of Pulwama district after receiving information about the presence of two to three militants in the area, a police official said.

As the security forces were closing in, the militants opened indiscriminate fire on them, the official said.

Two soldiers were injured in the firing, an Army official said, adding the cordon has been strengthened and an operation to flush out the militants was going on.

