Two Soldiers Injured in Encounter with Militants in Kashmir's Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of Pulwama district after receiving information about the presence of two to three militants in the area.
(Representational | AP Photo)
Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of Pulwama district after receiving information about the presence of two to three militants in the area, a police official said.
As the security forces were closing in, the militants opened indiscriminate fire on them, the official said.
Two soldiers were injured in the firing, an Army official said, adding the cordon has been strengthened and an operation to flush out the militants was going on.
