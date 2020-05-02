Two Soldiers Injured in Pakistan Firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Succumb
Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.
"Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice, he said.
Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Alcohol Can Kill Coronavirus': Cong MLA's Bizarre Bid to Reopen Booze Shops in Rajasthan
- 'Winter is Coming': This Doctor Referred to Game of Thrones to Give Scary Covid-19 Prediction
- Industry Dialogue: COVID Disruption is Proof That We Need to be Serious About 5G Networks in India
- Majority of Players Are Scared of Returning to Football Amid Covid-19, Says Sergio Aguero
- Serie A Set to Return to Training with Nod from Local Authorities Despite Government's Decision