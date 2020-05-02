Two Soldiers Injured in Pakistan Firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Succumb

Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice, he said.

Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

