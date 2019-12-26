Two Soldiers Killed in Exchange of Fire with Indian Troops at LoC, Says Pakistan Army
The army also claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire. In Dewa Sector, two Pakistani soldiers were killed.
Image for representation.
Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Thursday said that two of its soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC).
The army also claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire.
"Responding to committed ceasefire violations (CFVs), in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post, killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too," the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement.
In Dewa Sector, two Pakistani soldiers were killed, it said. On Wednesday, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the official sources said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Martin Scorsese's Daughter Pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas Prank on Him
- I-League: Real Kashmir FC Host Chennai City FC in 1st Home Match Since Abrogation of Article 370
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary