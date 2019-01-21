Two Spectators Gored to Death at 'World's Largest' Jallikattu Event in Tamil Nadu

Two men were gored to death and 43 others injured in a jallikattu festival organised by Health Minister C.Vijaya Baskar in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district.Thirty-two-year-old A Ramu and 35-year-old Sathish Kumar were injured near a collection point on Sunday after several bulls ran helter-skelter around the venue."This tragedy happened beyond the collection point, where owners take the bulls back after they have competed in the barricaded arena," a senior police officer told reporters.Sathish Kumar, who is believed to be a bull owner, was gored from behind as he was trying to catch his bull. Ramu succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital.Their deaths are said to be the first in the jalikattu season.According to Chief Minister E Palanaswami, who had flagged off the event at Viralimalai, all safety norms had been followed “as per the Supreme Court directions” and “for the first time, spectators too have been insured besides bull-tamers."The record-breaking event witnessed the participation of 1353 bulls and 700 tamers and was certified as the world’s largest jallikattu event till date by Worldkings – World Record Union, London.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.