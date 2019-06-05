Two Students in Tamil Nadu Take Their Lives After Failing to Clear NEET
Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from the state, 59,785 students have cleared the test.
Representative image.
Chennai: Two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after they failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.
Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district was found hanging at her residence by her neighbours.
Her parents Selvaraj and Rajalakshmi told reporters that she took her life after failing to clear NEET. Rithu had scored 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination and 461 out 500 in her 10th grade.
The other student who killed herself is Vaishya from Pattukottai district. She too had over 90% marks in her 12th board examination, but failed to clear NEET.
Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from Tamil Nadu, 59,785 students have cleared the test.
While last year 39.56% of the total candidates in the state had cleared the test, this time the percentage has risen to 48.57%.
Two years ago, another aspiring doctor, Anitha, ended her life after she failed to clear NEET.
She was also the one who had moved court against the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.
(This is a developing story)
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
- 2019 Upcoming SUVs in India - MG Hector, Kia SP2i, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and More
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s