GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore in Delhi

The accused used to procure the contraband from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and supply it to their clients in Delhi and the national capital region

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore in Delhi
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Two suspected drugs peddlers were arrested here with heroin worth Rs Five crore, police said Friday.

The accused - Teeka Ram (33) and Rajpal (47) - used to procure the contraband from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and supply it to their clients in Delhi and the national capital region, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on September 4 at Machhi Market in Delhi's Kishan Garh area between 10.00 pm to 11.30 pm, where Ram had come on a scooter with his relative Rajpal to supply a huge consignment of the heroin, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Ajit Kumar Singhla said.

Subsequently, the accused were arrested from the spot. During search, 500 gram of fine quality heroin was recovered from their possession, the senior officer said.

During interrogation, it was learnt Rajpal was addicted to drugs following which his wife left him. He used to procure drugs from a woman residing in Mehrauli area. The alleged woman was arrested twice earlier for allegedly supplying drugs, the officer added.

Accused Ram was also arrested earlier in connection with the case, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...