Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two More Suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case Arrested from Gujarat, Had 'Run Out of Money'

The two men, who were absconding after Tiwari’s murder in Lucknow on October 18, were nabbed when they approached their families as they had ran out of the money.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two More Suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case Arrested from Gujarat, Had 'Run Out of Money'
Suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken away by the police.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad has arrested two more accused from Gujarat-Rajasthan border. The two have been identified as Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan, both residents of Surat.

According to police, the two men, who were absconding after murdering Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18, were nabbed when they were on way to their families as they had ran out of the money. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to five.

"The two wanted accused, Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan, have been arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji. Gujarat ATS had input that they are going to enter Gujarat. On that basis we moved our team to the border and apprehended them," Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla said.

Tiwari (45), who headed HSP, was killed at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow on October 18. He was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.

The police had earlier said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by him against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. The suspects were "radicalised" and appeared to have targeted Tiwari for his inflammatory remarks made in 2015, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram