Two More Suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case Arrested from Gujarat, Had 'Run Out of Money'
The two men, who were absconding after Tiwari’s murder in Lucknow on October 18, were nabbed when they approached their families as they had ran out of the money.
Suspects in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken away by the police.
New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad has arrested two more accused from Gujarat-Rajasthan border. The two have been identified as Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan, both residents of Surat.
According to police, the two men, who were absconding after murdering Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18, were nabbed when they were on way to their families as they had ran out of the money. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to five.
"The two wanted accused, Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan, have been arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji. Gujarat ATS had input that they are going to enter Gujarat. On that basis we moved our team to the border and apprehended them," Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla said.
Tiwari (45), who headed HSP, was killed at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow on October 18. He was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.
The police had earlier said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by him against Prophet Mohammad in 2015. The suspects were "radicalised" and appeared to have targeted Tiwari for his inflammatory remarks made in 2015, the police said.
