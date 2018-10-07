Two Swine Flu Deaths in Maharashtra's Beed District, 6 Test Positive

Two persons have died in Beed district of Maharashtra due to swine flu infection in the last15 days, a health department official said here Saturday.Another six patients have been found to have contracted swine flu (H1N1 virus) infection and their condition was stable, the official said.Gururaj Ranganath Thalkari (65), resident ofYusufwadgaon in Kej tehsil, and another person died of swine flu, he said.While Thalkari died Friday, the other person died on September 28.District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said that swabs of 38 suspected swine flu patients were sent to Pune for lab testing, of which six were found to be positive.All of them were treated and are now stable, he said."We have prepared a special ward for swine flu patients. Necessary medicines are available and we are fullyprepared to treat the disease," Dr Thorat said.Assistant Health Commissioner Dr Pradip Aaute visited the Beed civil hospital Friday to take a stock of the situation