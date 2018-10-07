English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Swine Flu Deaths in Maharashtra's Beed District, 6 Test Positive
Another six patients have been found to have contracted swine flu (H1N1 virus) infection and their condition was stable, the official said.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Beed: Two persons have died in Beed district of Maharashtra due to swine flu infection in the last
15 days, a health department official said here Saturday.
Another six patients have been found to have contracted swine flu (H1N1 virus) infection and their condition was stable, the official said.
Gururaj Ranganath Thalkari (65), resident ofYusufwadgaon in Kej tehsil, and another person died of swine flu, he said.
While Thalkari died Friday, the other person died on September 28.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said that swabs of 38 suspected swine flu patients were sent to Pune for lab testing, of which six were found to be positive.
All of them were treated and are now stable, he said.
"We have prepared a special ward for swine flu patients. Necessary medicines are available and we are fullyprepared to treat the disease," Dr Thorat said.
Assistant Health Commissioner Dr Pradip Aaute visited the Beed civil hospital Friday to take a stock of the situation
15 days, a health department official said here Saturday.
Another six patients have been found to have contracted swine flu (H1N1 virus) infection and their condition was stable, the official said.
Gururaj Ranganath Thalkari (65), resident ofYusufwadgaon in Kej tehsil, and another person died of swine flu, he said.
While Thalkari died Friday, the other person died on September 28.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said that swabs of 38 suspected swine flu patients were sent to Pune for lab testing, of which six were found to be positive.
All of them were treated and are now stable, he said.
"We have prepared a special ward for swine flu patients. Necessary medicines are available and we are fullyprepared to treat the disease," Dr Thorat said.
Assistant Health Commissioner Dr Pradip Aaute visited the Beed civil hospital Friday to take a stock of the situation
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Confirmed! Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Katrina Kaif Sets Fashion Goals High With Her Black Suit and Peplum Look
- Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover Slam Phantom Films Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Row
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...