Two Tamil Nadu Convicts Return Bag With Cash Worth Rs 1.74 Lakh, Mobile Phone to its Owner

Chennai: Two convicts working at a fuel filling station run by prisoners in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu returned the bag left behind by a two-wheeler rider who had come to get his vehicle refilled at the facility on the night of November 10.

The duo, Muthukumar and Karthik, found cash worth Rs 1.74 lakh, a cell phone some other papers in the bag and reported to their senior, according to L Mariadas, Chief Head Warden. Their senior then dialed a number on the bag owner's phone and got in touch with him after which he returned to take back his bag.

"They were told to count the cash and check other contents. We had also informed our superiors. We told the youth to come the next day and collect the bag. The next day they came and collected their belongings," Mariadas said.

There are about 17 prisoners who work in the Freedom Filling Station, an initiative of the Tamil Nadu Prisons Department, who work in three shifts.

"The prisoners who work here are long sentence servers convicted for murders and other crimes generally done in a fit of anger or other emotions," said Vijayakumar, a retired police official also working in the bunk.

"All the prisoners are of good nature and have earned goodwill of the customers. This is not the first time cash was returned to our customers. Several times we have returned cash amounting Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, ATM cards and other items," Vijayakumar said.

Both agreed that it was something like the MGR (M.G. Ramachandran) starred Tamil movie 'Pallaandu Vazhgha' and the 1957 Hindi movie 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath'.

An Indian Oil official told IANS that the prisoners have earned the goodwill of the customers. They are all good is the general feedback about the workers in the petrol bunk.

