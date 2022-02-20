Two Tax Inspectors Arrested in Assam for Demanding Bribes

Morigaon (Assam) : Two tax inspectors were arrested by sleuths of the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Cell from Assam’s Morigaon district on corruption charges, police said. A tax inspector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a private hospital for some official work, they said.

His residence in neighbouring Nagaon was also searched by the Vigilance sleuths. Another tax inspector of the same office in Morigaon was also later arrested on similar corruption charges, police added.

