Two Teachers Traceless After Their Car Fell Into Bhagirathi River: Police

Uttarkashi, Oct 3: Two government school teachers have gone missing after the car they were travelling in went out of control and fell in the Bhagirathi river, police said on Sunday. The accident took place in Dunda tehsil of the Uttarkashi district, they said.

Sub-Inspector Sanjay Sharma, the in-charge of the Dunda police outpost, said the car went out of control near Hitanu on the Devighar-Ranadi road and fell into the river. The two teachers, identified as Budhi Lal (39) and Bijendra Joshi (40), have gone missing, he said, adding the two had visited their relatives in Majaf village and were returning to Tihri. He said a search and rescue team comprising officials of various departments has been pressed into service to trace the missing teachers, he said.

