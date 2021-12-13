Two Teen Sisters Raped in Maharashtra's Latur; Maternal Uncle Among 10 Held

Latur: Ten people, including kin, have been arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly raping two teen sisters, police said on Monday. The two sisters had left home and gone to Pune fed up with the harassment of their maternal uncles and were rescued in July after which they were lodged in a children's home in Murud here, an official said.

"The two sisters, who lived with their grandmother after their mother left home and father turned an addict, have said they were raped by their maternal uncles and a cousin. The elder sister, who is 17, was married off in May, but she left her marital home and returned. The younger one is 15," an official said. The two sisters filed complaints of rape at MIDC and Gategaon police stations on December 5, after which 10 people were arrested, said assistant inspector Deepali Gite. The accused include the elder sister's husband and kin for child marriage and rape, the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.