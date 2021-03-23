india

Two Teenage Sisters Found Dead Hours After They Went Missing at UP's Pilibhit Village

Representative image.

Representative image.

One of them was located dead in a field while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said.

Two teenage sisters were found dead under mysterious at Jasauli village here, police said on Tuesday. The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out of their lodging facility to attend to nature’s call on Monday night but did not return. One of them was located dead in a field while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said.

Their family lives at Kasimpur village near a brickfield where the girls’ father works as a labourer, the SP said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that a youth has been detained in connection with the case. Meanwhile, IG Rajesh Kumar Pandey visited the crime spot this morning on directives from the Chief Minister’s Office.

first published:March 23, 2021, 15:51 IST
