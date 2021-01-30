Two Teenagers Charred to Death as Bike Catches Fire After Colliding With Speeding Pick-up Vehicle in Amravati

Two teenaged boys were charred to death when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with a speeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaon police station, when a motorcycle ridden by Sarthak Vaidya (17) and Nivrutti Salav (15) collided with a pick-up vehicle on Friday evening, an official said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the pick-up vehicle pushed the bike along for around 20 to 30 metre, and the resultant friction on the road, triggered a blast in the petrol tank of the two-wheeler, he said. The duo was engulfed in flames and died on the spot, the official said.

Residents of Talani village, Sarthak was a Class 10 student and Nivrutti was studying in Class 8, he said. Locals who witnessed the fire tried to douse the flames with the help of water, but the boys could not be saved, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Aasegaon police station against the driver of the pick-up vehicle and further probe is underway, he added.