Two Teenagers Drown During Immersion of Durga Idol in Madhya Pradesh
The incident occurred when a group of people from Sanawad town arrived to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in the Choral river near Barwaha town.
Image credits: Getty Image / File photo
Khargone (MP): Two teenage boys drowned during the immersion of Goddess Durgas idol in the Choral river here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred when a group of people from Sanawad town arrived to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in the Choral river near Barwaha, about 80km from district headquarters, this evening, they said.
Two of them went deep inside the river while immersing the idol and got drowned, Barwaha Police Station in-charge Rajendra Barman said. The deceased were identified as Sunil (16) and Vishal (18), he said.
The police officer the mishap site was not designated for immersion purpose. Barman said divers later fished out the bodies from the river.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Wants to End Relationship with Akanksha, She Says 'He is Mine'
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits