Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Teenagers Drown During Immersion of Durga Idol in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred when a group of people from Sanawad town arrived to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in the Choral river near Barwaha town.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Teenagers Drown During Immersion of Durga Idol in Madhya Pradesh
Image credits: Getty Image / File photo

Khargone (MP): Two teenage boys drowned during the immersion of Goddess Durgas idol in the Choral river here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of people from Sanawad town arrived to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in the Choral river near Barwaha, about 80km from district headquarters, this evening, they said.

Two of them went deep inside the river while immersing the idol and got drowned, Barwaha Police Station in-charge Rajendra Barman said. The deceased were identified as Sunil (16) and Vishal (18), he said.

The police officer the mishap site was not designated for immersion purpose. Barman said divers later fished out the bodies from the river.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram