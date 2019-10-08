Two Teenagers Drown During Immersion of Durga Idol in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (MP): Two teenage boys drowned during the immersion of Goddess Durgas idol in the Choral river here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of people from Sanawad town arrived to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in the Choral river near Barwaha, about 80km from district headquarters, this evening, they said.

Two of them went deep inside the river while immersing the idol and got drowned, Barwaha Police Station in-charge Rajendra Barman said. The deceased were identified as Sunil (16) and Vishal (18), he said.

The police officer the mishap site was not designated for immersion purpose. Barman said divers later fished out the bodies from the river.

