Two Teenagers Drown in Pong Dam Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Two teenagers drowned while taking a bath with a group of youth in Pong Dam lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, police said. Jawali Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Chand Thakur said that two of the seven youths who were bathing in Pong Dam died due to drowning.

He said, "All these youths had come to visit Pong Dam from Gunari in Una district and went to take a bath in Pong Dam in the evening on Saturday." Among them, two youths identified as Rahul (19) and Deepak (19) drowned with both of them reported to be from Pirthipur village of Una district, the DSP added.

As soon as the report of the incident reached Fatehpur police station, the personnel along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and fished out the bodies. DSP Thakur said both the bodies are being sent to Nurpur hospital for conducting a post-mortem.