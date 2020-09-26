Two Teenagers Held Under Arms Act for Brandishing Pistol in UP's Greater Noida

Two teenagers were apprehended on Saturday and booked under the Arms Act for allegedly firing gunshots from a pistol in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. Both the accused are aged around 15 years and were held by officials from the Jewar police station area after a purported video of them using the firearm surfaced on social media, they said.

The offence entails a jail term but is bailable, according to officials. When asked to whom does the pistol belong, Station House Officer Umesh Bahadur said, "Inse mila hai to inhi ka hoga (If the pistol is found in their possession, it belongs to them." Further proceedings in the case are underway, police said.