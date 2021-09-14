Two Terrorists, Arrested in Pak Module Case, Trained in Bombs, IEDs, AK-47s for 15 Days in Pakistan

The Pakistan-organised terror module, busted on Tuesday by a joint team of police officers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reportedly underwent training in making bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and committing arson with daily-use items. The training, which is said to have gone on for 15 days, took place in a farmhouse in Thatta, Pakistan, according to sources.

Out of the six persons arrested on Tuesday, two of the them were said to be terrorist. Osama, one of the accused allegedly left on April 22 from Lucknow and reached Muscat, where he was joined by Zeeshan from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to sources.

The two were joined by around 15 Bangla-speaking people and all of them were divided into sub-groups. Osama and Zeeshan were placed in the same group, sources said.

Over the next few days, through several short sea journeys in different boats, they were taken to a town called Jioni, situated near Gwadar port in Pakistan.

From there, the accused were taken to a farmhouse, where there were three Pakistani nationals. Two of them, Jabbar and Hamza, imparted training to the accused.

The trainers were allegedly clothed in Pakistan military outfit.

The accused were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47s. After the training, Osama and Zeeshan were taken back to Muscat via the same route.

“We formed a special team when we received information about these individual. First arrest was made in Maharashtra, then two from Delhi, following that we tied up with UP ATS to arrest three from there," said Neeraj Thakur, Special CP (Special Cell) during a press conference.

The police recovered arms and ammunition from the accused.

