GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Terrorists Killed in an Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

"Security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Shistargam village on Friday evening following information about a group of holed-up militants.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2018, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Terrorists Killed in an Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
Image for representation. (Image: Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Shistargam village on Friday evening following information about a group of holed-up militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight," police sources said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

First Edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards Show

First Edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards Show

Recommended For You