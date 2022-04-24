Three Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama; Operation Underway

All three terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said two militants were killed and an operation is underway in the Pulwama area. In a later tweet, it said one more terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed.

Police officials said a cordon and search operation was launched in the Pahoo area in South Kashmir after inputs on the presence of militants were received.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, an official told PTI.

The exchange of firing is underway and further details are awaited.

