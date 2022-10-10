CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag
1-MIN READ

Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

PTI

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 09:30 IST

Srinagar, India

In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning (Representational/News18 Photo)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

first published:October 10, 2022, 09:30 IST
last updated:October 10, 2022, 09:30 IST