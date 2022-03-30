CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar
Home » News » India » Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Srinagar's Rainawari; Police Say One Was Carrying Press Card 
1-MIN READ

Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Srinagar's Rainawari; Police Say One Was Carrying Press Card 

One of the killed terrorists was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media, says police. (Image for representation: ANI/File)

One of the killed terrorists was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media, says police. (Image for representation: ANI/File)

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists

News Desk

Two terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter between at Rainawari area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.

“Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Of the two terrorists gunned down in the encounter, one was carrying a press card, officials said.

RELATED NEWS

“One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media," Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 30, 2022, 07:55 IST