Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir
Kulgam: Two terrorists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.
"This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far," the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.
Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon. "Same group of terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently," the police said.
