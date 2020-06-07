INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Thane Hospitals Fined Rs 16 Lakh for Violating Maha Govt's Covid-19 Guidelines

Representative Image: Reuters

Representative Image: Reuters

The hospitals were for critical COVID-19 patients and not ones who were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms, an official said, adding they also kept patients for durations longer than prescribed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Two hospitals in Thane district in Maharashtra designated as COVID-19 facilities were fined Rs 1 lakh per patient for violation of regulations laid down by the state government, a senior civic official said on Sunday.

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar said the two hospitals were given several warnings before the fines were imposed under the Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

"The two hospitals were for critical COVID-19 patients and not ones who were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms. They also kept patients for durations longer than prescribed. The two hospitals have been fined Rs 1 lakh per patient, which comes to Rs 13 lakh in the case of one hospital and Rs 3 lakh in the other," the DMC said.


