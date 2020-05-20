Two Theft-accused Test Positive for Coronavirus in Bengaluru, 26 Police Officials Quarantined

Two persons accused in a theft case tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru. A total of 26 police officials were quarantined following this.

The two were booked along with one other by the Hebbagodi police in Anekal taluka in Bengaluru for allegedly stealing iron materials from a construction site, said a police official from the Hebbagodi station. The third accused tested negative.

The accused were tested as part of the medical screening done before they are produced in court. Police officials and station staff who had interacted with the accused have all been quarantined.

One person who had tested positive on Tuesday was admitted to Victoria hospital while the second who was tested positive on Wednesday has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi hospital.

The results of the quarantined police officials is awaited.

