Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Tied to Pole, Beaten by Mob Over Suspected Battery Theft in Noida

An official said that the identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet, while an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) at the Sector 20 police station.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Tied to Pole, Beaten by Mob Over Suspected Battery Theft in Noida
Representational image
Loading...
Noida (UP): Two young men were stripped off their shirts, tied to a pole and beaten up by a crowd on suspicion that they were stealing batteries from auto-rickshaws here, police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place in Sector 26 on Thursday, came to light after a video was circulated on social media, prompting the police to lodge a case against unidentified people for wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt to the duo.

The battery of an auto-rickshaw was stolen from a parking lot in Mangal Bazaar, Sector 25 yesterday. Today, the two unidentified men, apparently intoxicated, were found sitting in an auto holding a wrench in the same area, a police spokesperson said.

Soon they were held by local auto-rickshaw drivers on suspicion of being battery thieves. They were tied to a street-side pole with a rope and beaten up by the crowd. A video of the incident is circulating on social media also, the spokesperson said.

The official said that the identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet, while an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) at the Sector 20 police station.

The matter is being probed and those guilty will be arrested, the official said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram