Two Tied to Pole, Beaten by Mob Over Suspected Battery Theft in Noida

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Two Tied to Pole, Beaten by Mob Over Suspected Battery Theft in Noida
An official said that the identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet, while an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) at the Sector 20 police station.
Representational image
Loading...
Noida (UP): Two young men were stripped off their shirts, tied to a pole and beaten up by a crowd on suspicion that they were stealing batteries from auto-rickshaws here, police said on Friday.
The incident, which took place in Sector 26 on Thursday, came to light after a video was circulated on social media, prompting the police to lodge a case against unidentified people for wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt to the duo.
The battery of an auto-rickshaw was stolen from a parking lot in Mangal Bazaar, Sector 25 yesterday. Today, the two unidentified men, apparently intoxicated, were found sitting in an auto holding a wrench in the same area, a police spokesperson said.
Soon they were held by local auto-rickshaw drivers on suspicion of being battery thieves. They were tied to a street-side pole with a rope and beaten up by the crowd. A video of the incident is circulating on social media also, the spokesperson said.
The official said that the identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet, while an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) at the Sector 20 police station.
The matter is being probed and those guilty will be arrested, the official said.
The incident, which took place in Sector 26 on Thursday, came to light after a video was circulated on social media, prompting the police to lodge a case against unidentified people for wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt to the duo.
The battery of an auto-rickshaw was stolen from a parking lot in Mangal Bazaar, Sector 25 yesterday. Today, the two unidentified men, apparently intoxicated, were found sitting in an auto holding a wrench in the same area, a police spokesperson said.
Soon they were held by local auto-rickshaw drivers on suspicion of being battery thieves. They were tied to a street-side pole with a rope and beaten up by the crowd. A video of the incident is circulating on social media also, the spokesperson said.
The official said that the identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet, while an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) at the Sector 20 police station.
The matter is being probed and those guilty will be arrested, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results