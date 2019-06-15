Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two TMC Workers Killed in Bomb Attack on Their House in Murshidabad, Family Alleges Congress Hand

Alleging that the Congress is behind the attack, Khairuddin's son, Milan Sheikh said they were sleeping when their house was suddenly bombed.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two TMC Workers Killed in Bomb Attack on Their House in Murshidabad, Family Alleges Congress Hand
Police questions the family members after the incident. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Two TMC workers were killed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when unidentified assailants hurled a bomb at their house on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Khairuddin Sheikh and Sohel Rana of Kuchiyamora village in Domkal.

Alleging that the Congress is behind the attack, Khairuddin's son Milan Sheikh said they were sleeping when their house was bombed. He also said that his father was shot at.

"The bodies have been sent for autopsy. We have heard that they were active Trinamool Congress workers. Our senior officers are investigating whether there was any political motive behind the killings," news agency IANS quoted an officer from Domkal police station as saying.

Police said raids were on in the area but no arrests had been made so far.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram