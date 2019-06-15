Two TMC workers were killed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when unidentified assailants hurled a bomb at their house on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Khairuddin Sheikh and Sohel Rana of Kuchiyamora village in Domkal.

Alleging that the Congress is behind the attack, Khairuddin's son Milan Sheikh said they were sleeping when their house was bombed. He also said that his father was shot at.

WB:TMC workers Khairuddin Sheikh&Sohel Rana died after bomb was hurled at their house last night in Murshidabad.Milan Sheikh,Khairuddin's son says,"We were sleeping,suddenly our house was bombed.They shot my father.Few days back my uncle was also killed. Congress is behind this." pic.twitter.com/w1yw4zfKfM — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

"The bodies have been sent for autopsy. We have heard that they were active Trinamool Congress workers. Our senior officers are investigating whether there was any political motive behind the killings," news agency IANS quoted an officer from Domkal police station as saying.

Police said raids were on in the area but no arrests had been made so far.