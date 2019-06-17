Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two to Three Terrorists are Being Killed Every Day Now in Kashmir, Says J&K Guv

Satya Pal Malik said infiltration of terrorists into the Valley had stopped in the last five months, while incidents of stone pelting had also gone down in the period.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two to Three Terrorists are Being Killed Every Day Now in Kashmir, Says J&K Guv
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Loading...

Shirdi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday claimed that infiltration of terrorists into the Valley has stopped in the last five months, while incidents of stone pelting have also gone down in the period. Kashmir has been under the President's rule since June 20, 2018.

Stating that two to three terrorists are getting killed in the northern state every day, Malik said a message has been conveyed to the insurgents that they will not get anything by choosing the "wrong way".

"Entry of new terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir stopped since the last five months. Stone-pelting incidents have also gone down. Two to three terrorists are being killed every day now," Mailk told reporters, speaking after the inauguration of J&K Bank branch here.

"Terrorists now know that if they choose a wrong way, they will not get anything. They will have to hold talks. We have succeeded in making people understand that the path of terrorism is wrong and that no one can break India. You have to adhere to the Constitution," he said.

Responding to a query on holding dialogue with the Hurriyat, he said it is up to the Centre to take a call on it. Mailk lauded the work done by the J&K Bank and said the employees of the bank are not responsible for the ongoing problems, wherein the RBI has cited instances of misgovernance, leading to removal of the chairman Parvez Ahmed.

"Those politicians who have misused the bank should worry," he said. The Jammu and Kashmir government holds 59 per cent stake in the bank. Bank Chairperson RK Chhibber, Executive President PK Tikku and senior officials were present at the event.

Malik said there was no danger to tourists and pilgrims who visit Jammu and Kashmir. "Around 25,000 pilgrims are there in Gulmarg now," he said, adding that Kashmiris always extend help to tourists.

"Presently, all hotels in Gulmarg are fully occupied. No incident of stone-pelting was reported. Since I went to Kashmir as a governor, no entry of terrorists (in the state) has been reported," he said.

Appealing people to visit Kashmir, Malik said, "Our battle is against terrorism and terrorists and not with tourists."

"Come to Kashmir where locals will take care of you," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram