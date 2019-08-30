Take the pledge to vote

Two Toddlers Die Due to Food Poisoning in UP Orphanage

At least four of the children's condition is said to be serious and they have been referred to Agra.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Mathura: A six-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler from a state-run Uttar Pradesh orphanage died while more than 10 were hospitalized on Thursday after apparently eating contaminated food.

"Twelve kids took ill due to food poisoning out of which two have lost their lives. The children who died were between six months to two years old," Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. He has sought a report within 24 hours.

At least four of the children's condition is said to be serious and they have been referred to Agra.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning. These are very small children so proper care should have been taken, and higher authorities should have been alerted quickly.

"Some negligence by the staff too has happened. The matter should have been brought to our notice. An inquiry has been ordered," Mishra said.

He said that he would ensure the guilty people are dealt with strictly after proper investigation within 24 hours.

