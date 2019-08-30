Take the pledge to vote

Two Toddlers Die in Govt-run Orphanage in Mathura, 8 Others Taken Ill

Ten children of then orphanage fell ill on Wednesday with two of them dying of diarrhoea within the last three days, officials said.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
Representative image.
Mathura: Two toddlers died and eight others were taken ill at a government-run orphanage, prompting the district administration to order a probe.

The authorities have taken sample of the milk being fed to children at the Rajkiya Shishu Sadan here, Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said on Friday.

Ten children of then orphanage fell ill on Wednesday with two of them dying of diarrhoea within the last three days, Mishra added.

Of the ten ailing children, four serious cases were referred to Agra medical college, while rest are being treated in Mathura district hospital here, he said.

He said despite the best possible treatment, two children below one and half years of age could not be saved and they died in Agra, the district magistrate added.

The other hospitalized children are recovering, he added. ADM (F&R) Brajesh Kumar has been asked to probe the death and illness of the children," said Mishra, adding the ADM has been asked to submit his probe report within 24 hours.

As children taken ill were normally under one and half years of age and are fed only milk, the milk sample has been taken for examination, said the district magistrate.

Though the exact cause of illness would be known only after the enquiry and the forensic examination report of the milk sample, it appears the children had an attack of diarrhoea, added Mishra.

There are around 50 children living in the government-run orphanage, with 30 of them being of below two years of age.

