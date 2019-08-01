Take the pledge to vote

Two Top Cops Probing CCD Founder's Death Among 11 Transferred as CM Yediyurappa Effects Major Rejig

Kamal Pant, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru.

August 1, 2019, 9:19 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: In a major rejig in the police department after assuming power, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government Thursday has transferred 11 top IPS officers, including the Intelligence chief.

In a surprise move, the government has also moved out both Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mangaluru City Sandeep Patil and Hanumantharaya, who were involved in Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's death probe.

Siddhartha's body was recovered from the Nethravathi river near the coastal city of Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he was reported missing.

Kamal Pant, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, the state government in an official notification said.

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Bengaluru.

B Dayananda, who was Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has now been given the charge as Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been posted Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sandeep Patil DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as DIG & Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City, it said.

A Subramanyeswara Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru succeeds him.

"Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Mangaluru City is transferred with immediate effect and posted, until further orders as Superintendent of Police,Davanagere," the notification said.

Yediyurappa Thursday held a meeting with top police officials, including Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju.

Those who have been transferred with new postings include S N Siddaramappa as Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, Bengaluru; Chetan Singh Rathor as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City; Anoop A Shetty as Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara; KM Shantharaju as Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga.

