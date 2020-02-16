English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Trapped after House Collapses in South Delhi's CR Park, 5 Fire Tenders at Spot
The rescue and search operations were underway.
Visuals of the house collapses in CR Park (Twitter)
New Delhi: At least two persons were feared trapped after a house collapsed in south Delhi's CR Park area on Sunday, fire officials said.
"Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.
