1-min read

Two Tribal Children Killed After Wall of an Under-construction Toilet Collapses in MP's Shivpuri

The locals are up in arms after the incident and have alleged corruption in the toilet construction which led to the incident.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 12, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
Two Tribal Children Killed After Wall of an Under-construction Toilet Collapses in MP's Shivpuri
Representative image.

Shivpuri: Two tribal children died after the wall of an under-construction toilet collapsed in Raath Kheda village Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The incident took place when a wall of the toilet was being constructed and the curious children, identified as Raja and Prince, stood nearby. The wall of the collapsed and the children fell in the pit that was dug for the toilet. They got trapped in the pit and were killed on the spot after the wall fell over them.

The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. A police case has been registered.

The locals are up in arms after the incident and have alleged corruption in the toilet construction which led to the incident.

