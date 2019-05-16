Two ULFA Cadres Arrested for Guwahati Grenade Blasts

Two activists of the ULFA's 'anti-talk' faction have been arrested for involvement in Wednesday's grenade blasts here that left six persons, including four security personnel, injured, police said on Thursday.Guwahati City Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar identified the arrested as senior cadre Pranmoy Asom and his accomplice Jahnabi Saikia."We had received inputs regarding the movement of senior ULFA cadres from Bagharbari area of the city immediately after the blast. We have activated our intelligence to track them and arrested both Pranmoy Asom and Jahnabi Saikia," he said.A 9 mm pistol, 25 rounds of ammunition, bomb-making materials and 20 kgs gunpowder was seized from their possession, he added.According to the Commissioner, Pranmnoy Rajguru alias Pranmoy Asom had joined the Ulfa in 1986, while Saikia was a "sleeper agent" in Guwahati and he used to visit her frequently."We have almost cracked the case of the Wednesday blast. However, we cannot divulge the details as it might hamper the investigation," he said, adding that there are two to three more people involved and they will be picked up soon.The anti-talk faction of Ulfa had claimed responsibility for the blast in front of a shopping mall here on Wednesday evening.