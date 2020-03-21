Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two UP BJP MPs in Self-quarantine After Attending Meet with Dushyant Singh

Both the leaders said they were facing no health issues but have isolated themselves as precautionary measures.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Two UP BJP MPs in Self-quarantine After Attending Meet with Dushyant Singh
(Representative Image: AP)

Two BJP Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh went into self-quarantine after party MP Dushyant Singh and his mother former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said they were self-isolating themselves as they had attended a party last week with singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

BJP MPs Ravindra Shyamnarayan alias Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency and Kamlesh Paswan from Bansgaon constituency who came in contact with Singh, MP from Rajasthan, during a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 13 said they have gone into self-isolation.

Both the leaders said they were facing no health issues but have isolated themselves as precautionary measures. "Yes, I am living in isolation at home (in Mumbai) to avoid public contact," Ravi Kishan confirmed, adding that he is not allowing his family members to come close to him.

When contacted, Paswan, who has quarantined himself at his Delhi residence, said, "I will step out once Dushyant's reports come out to be negative. Till then, I am avoiding all public contact".

