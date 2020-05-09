INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two UP Migrant Workers Returning from Gujarat in Shramik Special Trains Die on Way, Say Police

Representational Image: ANI

Railways Superintendent of Police Soumitra Yadav said in the first incident a 29-year-old migrant worker from Sitapur, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, died in a Shramik Special returning from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

  • PTI Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
Two migrants returning to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat in two different Sharmik Special trains died on way in separate incidents on Saturday.

Yadav said Kanhaiya Lal suddenly collapsed on his seat in the train, prompting his co-passengers to rush to his help.

As the man did not respond, the passengers informed the railway staff, who, in turn, conveyed the message to the Lucknow station master.

When the train reached Lucknow , the doctors examined the man and found him dead, the SP said, adding the victim's family members in Sitapur have been informed about the incident.

Kanhaiya Lal's body would be handed over to his family members after the postmortem, he said.

In the other incident, a 34-year-old man was found dead in a train returning from Dhola in Gujarat, the SP said.

The victim was identified as Hiralal Bind, who was found lying unconscious during the checking of the train after all its passengers had deboarded it at Lucknow.

He was rushed to Balrampur Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said, adding his family members have been informed.

Asked about the incidents, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said he that he is aware of them.

The government is taking a call on what help could be provided to their family members, he said.

