Home » News » India » Two UP Police Constables Suspended for Demanding Money to 'settle' Molestation Case
1-MIN READ

Two UP Police Constables Suspended for Demanding Money to 'settle' Molestation Case

PTI

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 13:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, Srivastava added. (Rep photo: Shutterstock)

They were suspended on Monday after a probe by the Ujhani circle officer prima facie found them guilty, he said.

Two police constables here have been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered after a purported audio clip of them allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case went viral, an official said on Monday.

Constables Abhishek Goel and Manoj Kumar, posted at Ushait police station, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case, the audio clip of which has gone viral, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said.

A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, Srivastava added.

first published:December 19, 2022, 13:43 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 13:43 IST