1-min read

Two UP Students Sent Home For Not Agreeing to Clean Toilets

Saleeman and Nafreen, students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, were allegedly sent home by warden Shruti Mishra as punishment on Monday evening, following which they stopped studying.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
Representative image/Reuters
Gorakhpur: Two students of a residential school in Deoria district have alleged that they were "thrown out" by their hostel warden for not following her order to clean toilets, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the incident.

Saleeman and Nafreen, students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, were allegedly sent home by warden Shruti Mishra as punishment on Monday evening, following which they stopped studying.

An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken accordingly, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Santosh Dev Pandey said.
Saleeman, of Class 7, and Nafreen, of Class 6, are residents of the Sani Patti area under Rampur police station and their fathers work as labourers.

"Madamji used to make us clean toilets and also do other work. Whenever we wanted to study she used foul language and humiliated us. We were fed up. When we refused to clean toilets anymore, she threw us out on Monday evening and the next day, we left the school and stopped studying," Saleeman told reporters.

Nafreen said the teacher used to ask other girls in the school to cook and do household work.

Speaking to reporters, Nafreen's mother Noorjahan said, "The school warden ousted both the girls in the evening and they came back alone the next morning. They should have sent someone with them. Our house is more than 5 km away from the school and both the girls came all alone from there. On one hand, the government asks parents to send girls to schools and on the other, they are ill treated in the school."

When contacted, BSA Pandey said, "The matter has come to our notice and a probe is underway. The warden is working on a contractual basis and action will be taken against the guilty."

