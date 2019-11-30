Two UP Women Fall from Bike Due to Pothole, Run over by Truck and Killed

Amethi: Two women were killed on Saturday after being run over by a truck when they fell on the road from a motorcycle due to a pothole, police said.

According to SHO of Jagdishpur police station, Angad Singh, the accident took place in Almasganj area under the police station's jurisdiction when two women fell from a motorcycle as it hit a pothole, and were subsequently run over by the truck which was coming from behind them.

The deceased have been identified as Samabanu (20) and Sakurbanu (24), Singh said, and added that both of them died on the spot.

He said the truck has been seized and bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

